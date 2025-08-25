Body of KZN girl (5) found in cattle dip
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The community of Ndwedwe's been left in shock after the body of a five-year-old girl was recovered from a cattle dip.
Police say the child was walking with a group of children in the Ntapuka area on Friday afternoon, when she reportedly fell into the tank, and drowned.
Ndwedwe Mayor, Samuel Mfeka, says the family and the community are devastated.
" But on this issue we have raised or they send issues to Department of Agriculture who are responsible for deep tanks to at least be part of the investigation to see what really happened.
"I strongly believe that there should be more measures after this incident. It there is less in that we need to draw as the leaders of this community."
An inquest docket's been opened with police.
