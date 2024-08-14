Body of Joburg pupil retrieved from Vaal Dam

Reza Saloojee had been out fishing with relatives on Sunday when some of his belongings got blown into the dam by the wind.

It's understood Reza jumped into the water to retrieve the items that had fallen in.

His father told News24 that his son, who he says was a great swimmer, was met by a strong current while trying to swim back to shore.





A large team of police divers, search dogs and helicopters have been searching for the 18-year-old, who was the headboy of Greenside High School.

Reza's body was found on Tuesday afternoon, some distance from where he is believed to have drowned.

According to his father, the matric pupil had been taking a break from his studies when he went fishing at the dam.





