Body of Joburg pupil retrieved from Vaal Dam
Updated | By Newswatch
The body of a Johannesburg matric pupil who got into difficulty while in the Vaal Dam has been found.
The body of a Johannesburg matric pupil who got into difficulty while in the Vaal Dam has been found.
Reza Saloojee had been out fishing with relatives on Sunday when some of his belongings got blown into the dam by the wind.
It's understood Reza jumped into the water to retrieve the items that had fallen in.
His father told News24 that his son, who he says was a great swimmer, was met by a strong current while trying to swim back to shore.
READ: Weather warnings issued for KZN
A large team of police divers, search dogs and helicopters have been searching for the 18-year-old, who was the headboy of Greenside High School.
Reza's body was found on Tuesday afternoon, some distance from where he is believed to have drowned.
According to his father, the matric pupil had been taking a break from his studies when he went fishing at the dam.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Dad tries to teach baby girl Zulu while living in Germany
The Dlaminis are a South African family living in Germany and are trying...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Fan gifts Tatjana Smith R100 for her efforts at Olympics
"I wish I could give you more,” said a South African woman who got to ta...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago