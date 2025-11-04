 Body found in PMB identified as missing cop
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

Mountain Rise detectives in Pietermaritzburg have opened an investigation after a police officer, who was reported missing, was found dead.

Constable Nico Pather was last seen by his fiancé at their residence in Northdale last month and was reported missing last Sunday. 

The police's Robert Netshiunda says the 38-year-old is said to have left the house, with his service gun, apparently after an argument.

His body was discovered on Friday, at the intersection of Khan Road and Newholmes Way.

“Upon arrival, police found a body of a man which was at an advanced stage of decomposition. The body had what looked like a bullet wound and was positively identified as death of a missing police constable. A cartridge

 was found next to the body.”

The search for the firearm is also underway.

