Body found in PMB identified as missing cop
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Mountain Rise detectives in Pietermaritzburg have opened an
investigation after a police officer, who was reported missing, was found dead.
Mountain Rise detectives in Pietermaritzburg have opened an investigation after a police officer, who was reported missing, was found dead.
Constable Nico Pather was last seen by his fiancé at their residence in Northdale last month and was reported missing last Sunday.
The police's Robert Netshiunda says the 38-year-old is said to have left the house, with his service gun, apparently after an argument.
ALSO READ: Body of baby found in PMB illegal dumpsite
His body was discovered on Friday, at the intersection of Khan Road and Newholmes Way.
“Upon arrival, police found a body of a man which was at an advanced stage of decomposition. The body had what looked like a bullet wound and was positively identified as death of a missing police constable. A cartridge
https://www.ecr.co.za/news/news/malema-convicted-firearms-charges/was found next to the body.”
The search for the firearm is also underway.
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
AI-generated images used in crowdfunding scams raise new concerns for online donors
Online scammers are using AI-generated images in fake crowdfunding campa...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
How drones and AI are transforming disaster management across SA
Drones and AI are helping predict, respond to and recover from disaster...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago