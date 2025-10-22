Body of baby found in PMB illegal dumpsite

Ward Councillor Sphamandla Madlala says he was called to assist after community members found the baby on Monday.

“We normally have monthly meetings. We always encourage people not to even dump at the illegal dump sites. And such an incident is quite disturbing. And we ask the community to refrain from doing such.

“And if such happens, it creates a bad picture in our community. We urge people in our community not to do such.”

While it's unclear how the baby ended up there, Mountain Rise police say they are investigating a case of concealment of birth.

Earlier this month, a Durban-based child protection group urged the public to share their views on a government proposal that could make baby savers illegal.

Baby savers are secure boxes where mothers can safely and anonymously leave newborns, triggering an alert for rescuers to respond.

ALSO READ: LISTEN | Child protection group warns making baby savers illegal 'will cost lives'

Last month, two babies were found safely in baby savers boxes in Umhlali and on the Bluff.

The Department of Social Development says abandoning a child in this way is illegal and advises mothers to contact hospitals, police, or social workers for lawful options.

Project Life founder Milly Hertz says the proposed ban could cost more lives and undo years of life-saving work.

“We find this ludicrous, as baby avers around South Africa, because our boxes are there to prevent unsafe abandonment. And if that option of having a baby saver is taken away from a mother, she is put in a position where she is forced to leave her child in an unsafe place. And this, in the long run, would lead to even more unsafe abandonment and children dying in fields, and bins, and toilets. These babies die in the most horrible, painful, slow ways.”

Citizens have until October 25 to email their comments, and supporters plan a march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.

