Body of baby found at Brighton Beach braai area
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Police are investigating the murder of a baby whose body was found in bushes at Brighton Beach, south of Durban.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says a passerby walking near the braai area made the discovery on Tuesday afternoon and alerted authorities.
"Just after 2 pm, paramedics responded to the scene together with SAPS. A passerby had made the gruesome discovery whilst walking.
"Paramedics assessed the infant and found that the young baby had sustained extensive injuries, including burns, and unfortunately had passed away. The infant was declared deceased on the scene.
"At this stage, the events leading up to this incident are unknown; however, SAPS will be investigating further."
