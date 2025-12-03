Bodies of two New Hanover flood victims found after week-long search

“This morning, we have just been alerted by the community that the two other bodies that we're missing have also been discovered by one member of the community,” said Ward 2 Councillor Sikhumbuzo Nxumalo.

The pair were among three people who went missing when heavy rains caused severe flooding in the Midlands town in the uMshwati Local Municipality.

They were tenants living in cottages allegedly built on the bank of a local river.

They were swept away when the river burst its banks, with the body of a woman from the Eastern Cape recovered the following day.

Nxumalo said the remaining two victims were found on Wednesday with the help of a community member.

“So, he actually followed the scent. He was searching around the area and just below the New Hanover prison along the river, that's where the two bodies were discovered. One is still inside the river, and the other one was just on the side of the river.”

Nxumalo said the search and rescue teams have begun retrieving the bodies.

He added that the discovery offers much-needed closure for the grieving families.

“Such a relief to them and the community at large, because we're in solidarity, very concerned about this development. So we're so grateful for everyone who has played their part to ensure that they show the spirit of Ubuntu and they take it upon themselves to actually spend those sleepless nights and the days trying to recover, because that's when you find closure, when you can actually see the remains of your loved one.”

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says a full identification process will now be carried out with the families after the recovery.

Last week's heavy rains in Umshwati destroyed around 19 homes and affected about 400 people, nearly half of them children.

