Boat knocks spear fisherman at Ballito’s Salmon Bay

Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute and IPSS paramedics were called to Salmon Bay on Saturday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says they arrived on scene to find the 37-year-old man with various injuries.

Lambinon says he was struck by the propellers of the boat.

“It appears that the man was spearfishing, and although he had a marker boy indicating his position in the water, a local charter fishing boat in the morning sun glare had not seen the marker boy, and their boat had collided with the spear fisherman.

“The skipper and crew of the charter fishing boat recovered the man from the water, providing medical care and raising the alarm before bringing the man ashore. The patient, in good spirits, was transported to the hospital by IPSS ambulance in a stable condition, where he is recovering in the care of doctors and nurses.”