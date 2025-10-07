BMW recalls over 12,000 vehicles

Spokesperson Phetho Ntaba says 12,491 vehicles sold in South Africa since 2016 may cause engine-start failures.





She urges owners to visit authorised dealerships to replace the starter motor immediately as the commission continues to monitor the situation.





"According to BMW, their product controls and customer complaints have shown that in the identified vehicles, water can enter the Starter Motor at certain points and cause corrosion. This may prevent the engine from starting. This can lead to a short circuit and, subsequently, local overheating of the starter. In the worst case, this may result in a vehicle fire, which can occur even when the vehicle is parked.





“Consumers are advised to avoid driving through water that may result in submersion of the Starter Motor, particularly with a chance of the vehicle remaining submerged for an extended period. In the unlikely event of a thermal event, damage to persons or property may occur.





“Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised BMW dealership to replace the Starter Motor. The replacement of the Starter Motor will be carried out at no cost to the consumer."





