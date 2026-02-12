BMW recalls hundreds of thousands of cars over fire risk
Updated | By AFP
German carmaker BMW is to recall hundreds of thousands of cars worldwide over a potential risk of engine starters sparking a fire, a company spokesman confirmed to AFP Wednesday.
A global recall would affect a "mid-six-figure number" of cars, the spokesman said, adding that the company would write to owners to replace potentially faulty starters.
Sixteen models equipped with a starter produced between July 2020 and July 2022 could be affected due the electromagnet showing excessive wear over time, BMW said in a statement.
"BMW AG recommends that after starting the engine –- especially after remote engine start –- the vehicle should not be left unattended with the engine running," the carmaker said in a statement.
It said that following customer complaints and vehicle inspections "it was determined that the starter of the engine in the identified vehicles could become defective," the statement said.
"In addition, a short circuit in the electromagnet cannot be ruled out. As a result, local overheating of the starter may occur. In the worst case, this can lead to a vehicle fire while driving," it added.
Industry publication kfz-betrieb first reported on the recall.
BMW in 2024 had to cut its outlook after booking a hit worth hundreds of millions of euros as it recalled 1.5 million vehicles over faulty brakes supplied by Continental.
The latest recall would have little if any impact on BMW's earnings, the spokesman said.
