BMA chief warns staff shortages undermine border security

Commissioner Michael Masiapato says they can't sustain high-visibility operations year-round, which is why deployments are intensified during peak travel periods, particularly during the festive season.





He's revealed that the Border Management Authority has around 2,500 border guards, well below the required 11,200.





" We now have the drones that are owned by the Border Management Authority, and we have trained our own border guards as drone pilots. So as I'm talking to you now, they are operating those drone pilots, and they're able to follow through on this issue of illegal migration. So that is an amplified work that we do on a daily basis."





Masiapato spoke after Thursday night's State of the Nation Address.





He welcomed the president's commitment to prioritise funding for border security, technology and personnel.





" So we are sitting at around an 8,000 vacancy rate as the Border Management Authority. And we are very much hopeful that, arising from the speech of the president, there is likely to be some bit of capacity that will be afforded, which will at least take us to a hundred per cent."





