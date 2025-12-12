BMA intercepts suspected human traffickers at OR Tambo

This follows two interceptions involving suspected human trafficking activity on Thursday.



In the first incident, immigration officers stopped 16 Ethiopian nationals after their travel patterns raised concerns during routine passenger analysis.

"Investigations revealed a modus operandi commonly used in human trafficking syndicates, where individuals attempt to transit through South Africa en route to neighbouring countries and later re-enter South Africa," said Mmemme Mogotsi, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communication and Marketing at the Border Management Authority.

In a separate case, 16 Bangladeshi men were intercepted when officers discovered they were carrying fraudulent visas.





Mogotsi says the travellers were identified through profiling and referred for secondary checks, where the irregular documents were confirmed.



"The group arrived in another Ethiopian airline and were identified after officers noticed them blending suspiciously among South African travellers in the maze area.



"Through profiling, the individuals were separated from the queue and referred to the BMA Border Law Enforcement Office for secondary investigation.



"Their documentation was confirmed to be fraudulent and their intentions inconsistent with legitimate travel, raising concerns of possible human trafficking activity."





