 BMA intercepts over 100 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge
BMA intercepts over 100 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

Updated | By Cliff Shiko

The Border Management Authority has intercepted more than 100 undocumented migrants along the Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe.

Twenty-five undocumented migrants were arrested on Monday, while 98 were nabbed on Sunday and were subsequently deported.


Two suspects believed to be smugglers have been taken into custody at the Musina police station.


The undocumented migrants from Zimbabwe were spotted by a drone crossing the Limpopo River into South Africa.


BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato said around 25,000 travellers are processed daily at the border.


"We had two of the key facilitators that were actually arrested, and for those ones, we did not deport them, but we opened a case of aiding and abetting."


The monitoring of illegal immigrants is conducted in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force.


