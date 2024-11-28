BMA on high alert amid renewed protests in Mozambique
Updated | By Bulletin
The Border Management
Authority says it is closely monitoring renewed demonstrations in Mozambique.
The Border Management Authority says it is closely monitoring renewed demonstrations in Mozambique.
This comes after opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane urged supporters to protest for three days over last month’s disputed presidential election.
Protests have disrupted roads and public transport in Maputo.
BMA deputy commissioner Mmemme Magotsi says they have heightened vigilance near the border as tensions rise in the region.
READ: Lamola: SA committed to political stability in Mozambique
"The ongoing demonstrations have led to the partial closure affecting the movements of trucks. Despite the deployment of Mozambique defence force and police to the area the road remains inaccessible for trucks."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
Show's Stories
-
J Sbu's tips on what to do if you leave you partner on read
If you accidentally left your partner on read and it's getting closer to...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
KZN woman's car stolen from a carwash in Ballito
This is a sign to check your insurance policy...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago