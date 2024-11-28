BMA on high alert amid renewed protests in Mozambique

This comes after opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane urged supporters to protest for three days over last month’s disputed presidential election.

Protests have disrupted roads and public transport in Maputo.

BMA deputy commissioner Mmemme Magotsi says they have heightened vigilance near the border as tensions rise in the region.

READ: Lamola: SA committed to political stability in Mozambique

"The ongoing demonstrations have led to the partial closure affecting the movements of trucks. Despite the deployment of Mozambique defence force and police to the area the road remains inaccessible for trucks."













