BMA extends hours and tightens border checks for festive season

The BMA briefed the media in Pretoria today on their festive season plans and also presented a report on the authority's work in the second quarter of this financial year.





Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato says they'll be clamping down on illegal immigration at our ports of entry.





He said Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique accounted for the highest number of illegal entries in the second quarter.





Masiapato says they're working closely with Home Affairs to process travellers coming in and out of the country this festive.





"All inward travellers to avoid bringing products such as meat, fruits or any other regulated goods. Particualry those travelling through our land ports.





"It's not allowed to enter the jurisdiction in those instances unfortunately we will be offloading and destroying the products."





