BMA: Expanded drone use key to strengthening border security

The BMA says more funding would mean more eyes in the sky over the long term.





Authorities say that despite limited funding, targeted operations are already delivering results, particularly over the busy festive season, with officials successfully cracking down on illegal crossings and activities.





The agency's Mmemme Mokgotsi says they want to build a stronger and more secure border system.





She says making drones a permanent feature would allow for faster response times and technology-driven monitoring.





Mokgotsi says border movement data shows that activity remains high, especially during peak travel seasons.





" The provision of funding to the BMA would really assist with creating a permanent solution to allow the BMA to effectively do its work.





"With the current resources, we are doing our best. We are intercepting, but we could do more with additional resources. The drone technologies that we have are still limited and are being deployed at risk-based determination."





