BMA says 26k people tried to enter SA illegally during festive season
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Border Management Authority says more than 26,000 people
attempted to enter the country illegally during the festive season.
The BMA and the Department of Home Affairs released their festive season report on Friday morning.
ALSO READ: Border Authority intercepts a group of undocumented minors
BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato says about 22,000 individuals were found to be undocumented.
“These were effectively travellers, having been intercepted, were found to be not having any kind of identification. Around 2,353 were undesirables. These were the people that were either found to have overstayed before in South Africa, or they were found to actually have subverted any kind of a legislative framework within our jurisdiction.”
He adds that more than 2,000 travellers were declared inadmissible, including people with expired passports or fraudulent visas.
“Or actual individuals who came from yellow fever-infested countries, but did not have the yellow fever certificates as required in law within the context of the prescriptions given to us by the Department of Health.”
Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the festive season saw a marked rise in lawful travel, with the Border Management Authority processing nearly 4.9-million travellers across 71 ports of entry.
The minister said South Africa recorded a new tourism high of 10.48 million arrivals in 2025, with the BMA playing a key role.
He added that upcoming digital reforms, including electronic travel authorisation and facial recognition, will further boost tourism, trade, and job creation.
