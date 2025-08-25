Bluff residents protest poor service delivery

Frustrated residents marched through the area over the weekend over poor municipal services.





Allison Schoeman, who's with the Bluff Ratepayers and Residents Association, says their complaints have been ignored for too long.





"Tariffs increase. Their property values are decreasing and it's because they're not getting service delivery because the roads are not maintained.





“The majority of the Bluff Street lights have been out for a substantial period of time. The sewage discharge, I mean, we've been tracking the Bluff golf course for two years now.





“The municipality does respond, but it's frustrating for them to actually identify the root cause. And we've got to constantly ask, can you do this? Can you do that?”





She says they've also submitted a memorandum to Ward Councillor Zoe Solomon.





"The municipality must facilitate meetings with provincial and national (goverment). Crime is a very serious problem on the Bluff, and has really escalated in the last few months. The residents are no longer feeling safe."