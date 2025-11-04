Blue Flag beach status important for KZN tourism, says Fedhasa

The south coast has the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province.

Eight beaches from the Ray Nkonyeni and Umdoni municipalities received the recognition at the 2025 Blue Flag Awards in Port Alfred at the weekend.

Fedhasa's Brett Tungay says Blue Flag honours are important for tourism, as it attracts both local and international visitors.

He says it assures travellers of world-class standards for safety, cleanliness, and environmental management.

"It's everything that they want to have when they're on holiday. That's why as Fedhasa, we're desperately trying to implore all municipalities along the KZN coast to actually set the Blue Flag status as a minimum requirement for all beaches [in] the province.

"We've had a bit of a kick back from the likes of eThekwini. It's nothing to take away from these municipalities but it's just a standard which they should be trying to achieve and set as a goal for themselves.

"The south coast, they've recognised the importance of these blue flags and well done to them, and [it's a] great accomplishment."

Tungay says all municipalities are capable of achieving Blue Flag status.

"You have to look at what is the safety of the beach? Is your car or personal property going to be fine? What toilet facilities are available? Are there lifeguards?

"And then of course pollution. You know that is always a big one in terms of water quality. Then also, is the municipality keeping those beaches clean?"