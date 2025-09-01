BLSA urges govt to reform electricity sector

Last week, the National Energy Regulator admitted it had made a mistake in calculating the tariff increases it had approved for Eskom over the next two financial years.





NERSA settled a court matter with the power utility, allowing it to recoup an additional R54 billion.





It says the tariffs will now be hiked by 8.8 percent.





The BLSA says the error exposes the absurdity of a system that allows Eskom to pass costs to customers without competitive pressure.





CEO Busisiswe Mavuso says there is no greater sign of the urgent need for reform of the electricity sector than the way Eskom’s electricity tariffs are set.





