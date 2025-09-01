BLSA urges govt to reform electricity sector
Updated | By Bulletin
Business Leadership South Africa has urged the government to accelerate the transition to competitive electricity markets with licensed traders and independent generators.
Business Leadership South Africa has urged the government to accelerate the transition to competitive electricity markets with licensed traders and independent generators.
Last week, the National Energy Regulator admitted it had made a mistake in calculating the tariff increases it had approved for Eskom over the next two financial years.
NERSA settled a court matter with the power utility, allowing it to recoup an additional R54 billion.
It says the tariffs will now be hiked by 8.8 percent.
ALSO READ: Eskom steps up solar power plans for large electricity users
The BLSA says the error exposes the absurdity of a system that allows Eskom to pass costs to customers without competitive pressure.
CEO Busisiswe Mavuso says there is no greater sign of the urgent need for reform of the electricity sector than the way Eskom’s electricity tariffs are set.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago