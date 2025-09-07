Blood Moon eclipse to dazzle South Africa tonight

Stargazers will get a chance to see the rare sight for the first time since 2021.





The moon is expected to turn a deep, dark red as the Earth casts its shadow across the lunar surface.





Amith Rajpar is from the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa. He says the eclipse will begin around 6.30pm where we will see the first portion of the Earth's shadow starting to cover the part of the moon.

READ: There’s a new GPS for the moon

" It will progress over the next few hours, until the entirety of the Earth's shadow is over the moon. It will continue into a specific direction until the shadow passes over the moon surface and we will see the moon light up from the other side."





He's given advice on how best to see the spectacle. "It's best viewed with the naked eye or through a pair of binoculars. If you do have a telescope, it's something you can use."



