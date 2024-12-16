Blood bank appeals for donations after long weekend crashes

The South African National Blood Service in KwaZulu-Natal says while it has been able to maintain its stock level of five days, multiple crashes on the province's roads over the long weekend, have left it concerned.

The service's Neelashan Govender says there is usually an increase in emergencies over the festive season, which is why they want to make sure they have enough supplies available.

"You know the roads will be busy from now until next week, and the following week. There's going to be lots of activities on the roads, leading to a higher prevalence of accidents.

"So, we are just preparing ourselves and trying to keep our blood stocks up to date, so that we have sufficient stocks available for the patients of our province."

