Blind community says deep barriers remain in KZN

The organisation's Bheki Jele says gender-based violence, limited access to education and high unemployment and safety concerns continue to be major challenges.





We're observing Disability Rights Awareness Month from November 3 to December 3, which is aimed at promoting the rights of people with disabilities and challenging misconceptions about disability.





"Jele says while this period is meant to empower people living with disabilities, there's still a long way to go for the blind community.





" We have cases whereby blind women are being abused by their partners. And when a blind person goes and report to the police to say, I've been raped, the first question will be, can you identify the person? That's the first issue."





"How would you identify because you're blind. And then in the family itself, the marginalization goes to an extent that some blind people are just not recognised by their family.





"If I'm a man with a family, if I'm not working, then the power of a man in that family won't be recognized because can contribute. You can't support," Jele says.





Jele says many of these issues can be addressed through proper education - which would help blind people become more independent.





