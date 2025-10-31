Blank centre display screen leads to Ford Mustang recall
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a safety recall alert for Ford Mustangs made available in South Africa between 20215 and 2019.
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a safety recall alert for Ford Mustangs made available in South Africa between 20215 and 2019.
The recall by the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa follows a blank or distorted image on the centre display screen when the vehicle is in reverse.
NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba says a blank or distorted rear-view camera image increases the risk of an accident.
ALSO READ: BMW recalls over 12,000 vehicles
"If the image is lost for 10 seconds, a Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) is set, and the driver will receive a message that the rear-view camera is unavailable on the centre display screen.
"Consumers of the affected vehicles are encouraged to contact any authorised Ford dealership to arrange for a check. The necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to the consumers."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago