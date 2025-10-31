 Blank centre display screen leads to Ford Mustang recall
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a safety recall alert for Ford Mustangs made available in South Africa between 20215 and 2019.

Ford Mustang edit
Geoff Robins / AFP

The recall by the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa follows a blank or distorted image on the centre display screen when the vehicle is in reverse.


NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba says a blank or distorted rear-view camera image increases the risk of an accident.


"If the image is lost for 10 seconds, a Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) is set, and the driver will receive a message that the rear-view camera is unavailable on the centre display screen.


"Consumers of the affected vehicles are encouraged to contact any authorised Ford dealership to arrange for a check. The necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to the consumers."


