Black Sash: SASSA deadline extension not enough

It says it won't prevent the myriad of challenges being experienced by those trying to do the swap.

"In the statement released by government, it says that beneficiaries must then go to post offices in order to collect their grants.

"Now we know that there are no longer functioning post offices in all communities across the country because post offices obviously suffering financial crisis and they do not have the necessary infrastructure or capacity to deal with beneficiaries."





"Again, this places a burden on the beneficiary to be able to resolve the systemic challenges that government is putting in their place," says Black Sash's KZN Manager, Evashnee Naidu.

Grant recipients now have until the 20th of next month to swap their gold cards for the black Postbank cards.





The original deadline was the end of February.





Naidu says their teams have been monitoring Postbank offices in eSikhawini, Umlazi and Isipingo.

"Some of the sites were offline. Some of the sites had been closed. Beneficiaries have had to travel from very far out because there are no sites in all communities across the country."





She says in eSikhawini and in Empangeni, they found clients that were coming in from Nongoma.





"And this meant that because the network was offline, people had to then go back home without having changed their cards and were being asked to return further in the month, which is now a cost factor and puts a burden on these beneficiaries."







She's calling on the government to provide mobile units that can assist people in rural areas.