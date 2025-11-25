Black Friday warning: Half of South Africans scammed at least once

JustMoney’s latest Money & Me survey reveals that 50% of respondents have been scammed at least once, with most incidents occurring on social media as cash-strapped shoppers seek bargains.





Sarah Nicholson, Head of Customer Experience at JustMoney, warned that criminals use the frenzy of Black Friday to strike.





“As excitement builds and spending ramps up, criminals use the urgency of ‘limited-time offers’, cloned websites, phishing, and other ploys to catch people off guard,” Nicholson said.





While consumers can save money on Black Friday, Nicholson said this will only happen if they remain vigilant.





“Black Friday can help you save, but only if you plan carefully and take action to stay ahead of criminals,” she adds.





ALSO READ: Madlanga Commission warns of scammers impersonating chairperson





JustMoney has shared ten key safety tips, including avoiding SMS and WhatsApp discount links, using strong passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, and opting for credit cards over debit cards for added protection.





Consumers are also advised to be cautious of fake online stores, keep their devices up to date, and monitor bank notifications for any suspicious activity.





Nicholson says the risks are real and often costly.





“A deal isn’t a bargain if it leaves you scammed. Do your homework and stay alert, or those savings could turn into a financial disaster.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)