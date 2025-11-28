Black Friday: Experts warn shoppers to beware of scams

According to the financial platform JustMoney, consumers spent over R30 billion through just three major banks last year.

Online shopping saw a significant boost, with a 14% increase in the number of customers transacting online.

JustMoney says you should avoid being scammed by using a credit card rather than a debit card.

It's also warning consumers to watch out for fake online stores and dodgy SMS or WhatsApp discount links.

Meanwhile, some KZN residents say they're not planning on taking part in the shopping frenzy.

Mpendulo Ndlovu says the high cost of living has made it difficult to participate.

"I don't think I will be getting anything from it, even though I am getting messages from different retail shops saying I can purchase this, I qualify for this. I was looking for bedroom stuff, but I don't think I am going to get it."

Mzo Msomi believes Black Friday deals have changed.

"Before you would see the actual discount, but now it's basically, the prices would go up before Black Friday, and then they would go down a bit, so it's like the same price you would pay two months ago."

Meanwhile, a mother of two told Newswatch that she has other priorities.

"I am only buying uniforms, school shoes, stationery, and I am saving the money for school fees. I am not buying all this stuff that they are advertising."