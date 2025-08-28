Biometrics enrolments to only apply to new applicants: Sassa

The digital data-capturing process is set to become mandatory next month.





The agency says it is part of efforts to improve the integrity of the social grant system and curb fraud linked to inactive accounts.





Acting CEO Brenton van Vrede told Parliament on Wednesday that existing beneficiaries will not have to register yet.





READ: MPs flag concerns over SASSA verification process





He has assured recipients that grant payments will continue without interruption.





" We have been piloting the biometric system since the beginning of this financial year, and we believe we are now ready to be able to go live with biometrics from the 1st of September for all new grant applicants.





"So we're not saying everyone must come in and be biometrically enrolled, but we want make sure that every new grant application has biometric enrolments."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)