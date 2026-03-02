Biodiversity centre urges glyphosate ban after herbicide found in SA foods

The centre's Zakiyya Ismail says the review was prompted by the retraction of a key industry-linked safety study in 2000 and mounting evidence of glyphosate-related harm globally.

She says the herbicide's been linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, gut microbiome damage, and reduced nutritional value in crops.

Ismail says South Africa is a major user of glyphosate, especially in genetically modified, herbicide-tolerant maize.

She adds the tests were conducted by SANAS-certified laboratories, ensuring independent and internationally recognised verification.

"It is absolutely unconscionable that our staple foods, maize, red wheat flour, and then baby food have all tested positive for glyphosate residues. There is no safe limit, not for daily exposure, multiple times a day, and definitely not when it comes to baby food."

She says government needs to act quickly.

" Multiple lawsuits in the US have already been won because of this evidence. And finally, the key study that guided the initial discussion for its use in South Africa has now been officially retracted. So, if we are not a hundred percent sure that it is safe in our foods and our bodies and the evidence shows that it's not, then the precautionary principle must apply.

"Our government needs to prioritise people and act urgently to ban glyphosate with immediate effect."

