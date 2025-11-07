Big Favour Telethon raises R300,000 in first few hours

Big Favour Telethon raises over R350,000 in first few hours
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
It's just over two hours since the lines opened for East Coast Radio’s Big Favour Season of Sharing Telethon Day, over R350,000 had been raised.
It's just over two hours since the lines opened for East Coast Radio’s Big Favour Season of Sharing Telethon Day, over R350,000 had been raised.
Teams of volunteers are stationed at the Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea in Durban North were taking calls.
Pick n Pay was a sea of yellow as the popular shopping centre is transformed into the headquarters of the Big Favour Season of Sharing Telethon.
The atmosphere was incredible -- phone operators in bright yellow shirts are on standby, ready to take your pledges.
The appeal is for as many people as possible to show up - to ensure families don't go hungry over the festive season.
READ: Season of Sharing is back - BIGGER and more IMPACTFUL!
Every donation matters.
And all proceeds will go towards food hampers valued at R2,600 each.
" We all know where and how our Christmas lunches look like, where we are getting our food during the festive season, but for many families, they don't," says East Coast Radio's Marketing Manager Tanya Davis.
"Specifically targeting kids who go to school that'd probably get one meal a day at school. Schools close and so those kids aren't getting fed during the fest of season, and so the season of sharing's purpose is to feed as many families as possible."
The lines are open for The East Coast Radio Big Favour Season of Sharing Telethon Day! 🎉 Durbanites, call in to make your pledge or pop by Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea, Durban North, and join the fun! #ECRSeasonOfSharing pic.twitter.com/x2DxHQ3XaE— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) November 7, 2025
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
From the sky to the streets: SA man's 'aeroplane car' turns heads
"Welcome to South Africa, the only county on earth where we drive aeropl...Danny Guselli 11 minutes ago
-
Giving back: Royal Tyres supports Season of Sharing initiative
Jasmeena Patel Shiba from Royal Tyres steps in to donate towards ECR's S...Carol Ofori an hour ago