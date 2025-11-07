Big Favour Telethon raises R300,000 in first few hours

Teams of volunteers are stationed at the Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea in Durban North were taking calls.





Pick n Pay was a sea of yellow as the popular shopping centre is transformed into the headquarters of the Big Favour Season of Sharing Telethon.





The atmosphere was incredible -- phone operators in bright yellow shirts are on standby, ready to take your pledges.





The appeal is for as many people as possible to show up - to ensure families don't go hungry over the festive season.





READ: Season of Sharing is back - BIGGER and more IMPACTFUL!





Every donation matters.





And all proceeds will go towards food hampers valued at R2,600 each.









" We all know where and how our Christmas lunches look like, where we are getting our food during the festive season, but for many families, they don't," says East Coast Radio's Marketing Manager Tanya Davis.





"Specifically targeting kids who go to school that'd probably get one meal a day at school. Schools close and so those kids aren't getting fed during the fest of season, and so the season of sharing's purpose is to feed as many families as possible."



