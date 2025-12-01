Large consignment of PMB-bound veterinary medicine seized in Limpopo
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Over 80 kilograms of veterinary medicine, destined for
Pietermaritzburg, have been seized in Limpopo.
The Border Management Authority says it intercepted the shipment at Polokwane International Airport last week.
The authority's Mmemme Mogotsi said the medicine did not have the proper import permits.
It is being analysed at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute in Pretoria.
Mogotsi says the BMA is taking the incident seriously amid the current Foot-and-Mouth-Disease outbreak in the country.
“The BMA has strengthened vigilance and inspection services at the ports of entry to detect and intercept any illegal importation of untested biological and preventive veterinary products, including vaccines that may be harmful to local primary animal producers and to economic prospects.”
