Bheki Cele says some of Mkhwanazi’s claims surprised him
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
Former police minister Bheki Cele says he was aware of some of the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanzi in a July press conference.
Cele is testifying before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee looking into allegations of political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.
One of the claims Mkhwanazi made was that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave, gave an order in December to disband the Political Killings Task Team just as it was closing in on a criminal syndicate the unit was helping Gauteng detectives to investigate.
Cele has told the committee that he also saw Mchunu’s letter of disbandment, saying he was taken aback by it.
ALSO READ: Mchunu denies misleading parliament over relations withBrown Mogotsi
The former minister was asked about his reaction to the myriad of allegations Mkhwanzi made.
" Some surprised me, especially when he called Sibiya [Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya] a criminal. That surprised me, but I'm not a police officer, so I would not know what investigation [nor] what makes a police [officer] call [another officer] that way. But whatever was said, I felt it had to be investigated further to find the facts on the matter."
