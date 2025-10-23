Bheki Cele says ‘Cat’ Matlala claimed he met with Mchunu

He's testified before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating claims of corruption in the SAPS that he met Matlala at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga in December last year.





KZN's police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has alleged that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave, tried to disband the Political Killings Task Team after its members unmasked a criminal syndicate and began investigating Matlala.





ALSO READ: Paul O’Sullivan files counter defamation case against Mkhwanazi





Matlala allegedly tried to obstruct the investigation by influencing Mchunu through North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.





Mchunu has denied having a personal relationship with Mogotsi, saying he only knows him as a fellow ANC comrade.





Cele told the committee on Thursday that at his Umhlanga meeting with Matlala, the tender tycoon revealed that his home had been raided by the task team.





He says Matlala also claimed to have met with Mchunu and Mogotsi.





" He said he has met Minister Mchunu and Brown Mogotsi, [the] three of them. And they spoke about him because he's got money through the tender to fund his [Mchunu's] project of becoming either a president or deputy president. He [Matlala] didn't know, [and I also] didn't know which project [was being referred to]."





Mchunu, who testified before the committee last week and earlier this week, said he had never met Matlala, either alone or with Mogotsi present.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)