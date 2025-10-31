Beyond words: '67' crowned 'Word of the Year'

But even the organization that unveiled the winning word -- pronounced "six-seven" and never "sixty-seven" -- admitted it was not exactly sure about its meaning.

"You might be feeling a familiar vexation at the sight of these two formerly innocuous numerals," Dictionary.com said, addressing parents as it announced the winner this week.

Members of Gen Alpha, it added, might be "smirking at the thought of adults once again struggling to make sense of your notoriously slippery slang."

Dictionary.com said the origin of the word might be traced to "Doot Doot (6 7)," a song by the US rapper Skrilla.

Use of the word went viral in schools and on social media this year. It can be taken to mean a variety of things, with context, tone and absurdity all playing a role in determining its definition in the moment.

"67" beat out some stiff competition from other words that were short-listed for "Word of the Year." These included "broligarchy," "Gen Z stare," and an entry from the world of emoticons -- the dynamite emoji.

Its use exploded online with news of the engagement between pop superstar Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce, as it was used as shorthand to refer to the "TNT" couple.

