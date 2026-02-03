Bester moved to Kokstad supermax ‘for safety of others’
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The national prisons boss says Thabo Bester was transferred to the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in Kokstad for the safety of staff and other inmates.
Makgothi Thobakgale says risk assessments showed that Bester, along with fellow inmate Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, posed serious threats at their previous facilities.
Bester and Matlala were both moved from the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Correctional Centre in Pretoria last Friday and December, respectively.
Thobakgale says such moves are routine for high-risk offenders and are aimed at preventing escapes and maintaining order.
" The transfers are administered on a daily basis. Let me give an example.
“Yesterday, there is an inmate that was transferred from the Eastern Cape to eBongweni after being reclassified from medium to high security because of activities criminal associated with the same inmate that were detected."
