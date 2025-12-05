Bester, Magudumana back in court as escape case edges forward

The pair, along with seven others, face a raft of charges including fraud, arson, money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse, all linked to Bester’s daring 2022 escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Their last appearance in September resulted in another postponement, primarily due to unresolved legal processes and turmoil over Bester’s legal representation.

A key focus of today will be the status of Magudumana’s bid to challenge the lawfulness of her extradition from Tanzania. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed her application, but the matter has since been elevated to the Constitutional Court.

The High Court previously indicated it would await clarity from the apex court before committing to a trial date.

Bester’s ongoing disputes over legal representation are also expected to be a prominent feature. During the last appearance, his attorney, Lerato Moela, withdrew from the matter after Bester allegedly dismissed him.

The convicted rapist told the court he intended to appoint Advocate MoAfrica Wa Maila. Still, Judge Sulet Potterill cautioned him that the court would not condone further postponements linked to indecision over counsel.

"You must make sure who your counsel is, that they are properly instructed and that we can proceed," she told him, warning that he may eventually be forced to represent himself if delays continue.

Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, in May 2022 after fleeing South Africa following the staged fire that enabled his escape.

Their case has since become one of the country’s most closely watched legal battles, drawing intense public interest due to allegations of corruption, manipulation of the prison system, and the involvement of multiple accused parties.

If the Constitutional Court provides a more precise timeline today, the High Court may finally be able to set the matter down for trial, marking a significant step forward.

