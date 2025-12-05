Bester demands Lamola's cell records ahead of escape trial

Bester submitted an access-to-information application in the High Court in Pretoria, arguing that the material is essential to preparing what he calls a full and fair defence relating to his dramatic 2022 escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.





He and his co-accused appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday for pre-trial proceedings.





Bester claims that the minister’s communication records — along with documents held by state security structures — will help him investigate issues of state involvement, communication patterns, and investigative conduct linked to his escape.





Bester is also demanding access to a laptop, unfreezing of his bank accounts, and additional documentation, which he argues is being unlawfully withheld by the State.





He insists the disclosure is necessary for his constitutional right to properly mount a defence.





The matter comes as Bester's trial continues to be stalled by parallel litigation.





In September, the State informed the Constitutional Court that the trial can only begin once the apex court finalises co-accused Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s pending application.





The case is expected to return to court on 18 March for further case management, with trial dates set for 20 July and 18 September.





If his latest bid fails, Bester will have to proceed to trial without the sensitive state records he claims are crucial to his defence — setting the stage for another high-profile courtroom battle in a saga that has gripped the nation since his brazen escape.







