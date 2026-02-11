Bester bid to challenge Ebongweni transfer struck off the roll

The High Court in Pretoria has struck off the roll an application by convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester to challenge his transfer to Ebongweni Prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: Bester moved to Kokstad supermax ‘for safety of others’

Bester was moved from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria last month.

He was moved following a routine security risk assessment conducted by the Department of Correctional Services.

It said Bester was transferred for the safety of staff and other inmates.

However, Bester argued that the distance hinders access to his legal team.

He has maintained that it is difficult to consult with his lawyers while he is incarcerated in Kokstad.

"The applicant was transferred 750 kilometres away from his legal team, which makes no sense to me. This, anyway, was the argument from the bar not contained in the founding affidavit," Judge Mamoloko Kubushi ruled on Tuesday

"The matter is to be struck off the roll because it was not properly enrolled."

Bester made headlines after a dramatic escape from a complex in Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2022, after he faked his death while serving a life sentence.

He was recaptured in Tanzania in 2023 alongside his partner, doctor Nandipha Magudumana.

The convict and eight co-accused face multiple charges linked to the prison escape.