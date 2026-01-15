Best festive season for eThekwini ‘in many years’

He spoke to reporters at the Inanda Octavia Hotel on Thursday, where he presented the city’s 2025/2026 Festive Season Report.

Xaba said figures show the city welcomed close to 1.2 million tourists, up 19 per cent.

He said all beaches were open, attracting tens of thousands of beachgoers between December 1st and January 12th.

“We maintained the standard throughout the year, and we thank residents and visitors for their cooperation in keeping Durban’s beaches clean and enjoyable.”

Xaba said that for the first time in five years, the municipality enjoyed a relatively stable water supply over the December holidays, although some areas experienced intermittent disruptions.

“Except in areas supplied by Pipeline 53 on the Umngeni water site from Pietermaritzburg, which experienced a burst that resulted in intermittent water supply.”

Xaba revealed a detail that answered some of the people’s questions.

“Looking ahead. We aim to sustain this monitor through several strategic initiatives. In the coming week, we will unveil giant statues of former president Nelson Mandela.”