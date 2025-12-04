Berea detective bailed in corruption case
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A KZN police sergeant, arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in a corruption case, has been released on bail of R2 500.
Marcel Dorasamy, from the Berea SAPS detectives branch, was nabbed in a sting operation in Phoenix on Tuesday.
The police directorate's Lizzy Suping says he is accused of extorting money from a member of the public.
She says a woman reported that Dorasamy demanded R4 000 to prevent her son's arrest.
Suping says the woman also alleged she was asked to cough up an additional R5 000 to have the docket closed.
"The complainant then informed Sergeant Dorasamy that she could only afford an amount of R2 500 at the time, and will be the remainder of the balance the following month.
"The complainant then lodged a complaint with IPID which sought and obtained an approval from the director of public prosecutions to conduct an undercover operation.
"Sergeant Dorasamy was arrested when he arrived at the agreed location in Phoenix to collect the amount of R2 500 as promised."
The Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday postponed his case to 11 February.
