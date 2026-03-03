Bellarmine Mugabe bail application postponed

Bellarmine Mugabe and co-accused Tobias Matonhdze appeared before the Alexandra Magistrates' court on Tuesday.





The two are facing charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice after a hard was shot and wounded at their Hyde Park home last month.





After an extensive search of their property, police have yet to find the firearm that was used in the shooting.





The matter was postponed due to a power outage and outstanding documents that the defence needs from the state for the bail application.





ALSO READ: Kidnapped Paddock man rescued, four arrested





"There was a technical failure with the electricity. We weren't able to proceed." Said defence lawyer Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.





"There are still some documents that the prosecution needs to provide us with before we proceed with the bail application on our client's behalf."





The State earlier confirmed it is opposing the accused’s immediate release on bail, citing ongoing profiling processes and verification of their status in South Africa.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)