BBBEE remains ‘practical step’ to equality, says industry leader
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The head of a telecommunications company believes
broad-based Black Economic Empowerment remains a practical step towards
equality.
The head of a telecommunications company believes broad-based Black Economic Empowerment remains a practical step towards equality.
The Democratic Alliance recently revealed its alternative plan to broad-based black economic empowerment.
It believes its Economic Inclusion for All Bill can be an effective solution.
It says the current policies have not served the majority of poor and jobless South Africans.
Sean Shipalana, CEO of black-owned Moropa Site Solutions, believes the current BBBEE policies should not be replaced.
“Without BEE, we would've never entered the telecoms industry. It's probably one of the most capital-intensive and quite closed-off sectors in South Africa.
ALSO READ: Economist say BEE must be strengthened not scrapped
“With BEE, it gave us the opportunity to participate, build infrastructure, and create real jobs in areas that are underserved all over the country.
“Punishing black businesses for what corrupt individuals have done is both unfair and shortsighted. BEE isn't a token gesture. We need to reform it, strengthen it, make it fairer, but don't just dismantle it.”
In a statement, the government recently acknowledged what it called the shortcomings of BBBEE but maintains that the practice remains a vital part of economic transformation.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
AI-generated images used in crowdfunding scams raise new concerns for online donors
Online scammers are using AI-generated images in fake crowdfunding campa...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
How drones and AI are transforming disaster management across SA
Drones and AI are helping predict, respond to and recover from disaster...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago