BBBEE remains ‘practical step’ to equality, says industry leader

The Democratic Alliance recently revealed its alternative plan to broad-based black economic empowerment.

It believes its Economic Inclusion for All Bill can be an effective solution.

It says the current policies have not served the majority of poor and jobless South Africans.

Sean Shipalana, CEO of black-owned Moropa Site Solutions, believes the current BBBEE policies should not be replaced.

“Without BEE, we would've never entered the telecoms industry. It's probably one of the most capital-intensive and quite closed-off sectors in South Africa.

“With BEE, it gave us the opportunity to participate, build infrastructure, and create real jobs in areas that are underserved all over the country.

“Punishing black businesses for what corrupt individuals have done is both unfair and shortsighted. BEE isn't a token gesture. We need to reform it, strengthen it, make it fairer, but don't just dismantle it.”

In a statement, the government recently acknowledged what it called the shortcomings of BBBEE but maintains that the practice remains a vital part of economic transformation.

