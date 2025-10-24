Bear kills another person in Japan in record year for fatal attacks

Before Friday's attacks, bears had killed a record nine people this year, surpassing the previous high of six in the fiscal year that ended in March 2024.

The animal has been increasingly encroaching into Japan's towns due to factors ranging from a declining human population to climate change.

In a mountainous village in the northern region of Akita, police received a report of a bear mauling on Friday involving four people.

"One died and three are being treated at a hospital" after the attack, a local police officer told AFP.

Public broadcaster NHK and other local media reported that two of those hurt were doing farm work at the time of the attack, while the other two were injured as they went to help.

A local hunter reportedly killed a bear nearby, and police are investigating if it is the one that attacked the four.

In a separate incident in central Toyama region, an official told AFP "a woman in her 70s was injured in a bear attack" on Friday.

This week Japan's new environment minister vowed to get tough on bears, calling the attacks"a serious problem".

"We are committed to further strengthening various measures including securing and training government hunters and managing the bear population," the minister said.

In one of the previous fatal attacks, a 60-year-old went missing earlier this month while cleaning an open-air bath in northern Iwate prefecture, an environment ministry official told AFP.

Bears have attacked tourists, entered stores and appeared near schools and parks, particularly in northern regions.

Japan has two types of bear: Asian black bears -- also known as moon bears -- and the bigger brown bears that live on the main northern island of Hokkaido.

Thousands of bears are shot every year, although Japan's ageing human population means that the number of hunters is declining.

