Batohi denies misleading inquiry on Cato Manor, Mdluli matters

Batohi has faced tough cross-examination at the Nkabinde inquiry into the fitness to hold office of Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority head Andrew Chauke.





Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said Batohi misrepresented Broughton’s input.





ALSO READ: Parole granted bail to former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli





However, she insisted her understanding was that Broughton made no recommendation.





"Why would I lie about that? A glance at his opinion would see that there is a portion that addresses them.





"What is before this inquiry is all the reports, whether all of that evidence supports that advocate Chauke either committed misconduct or is not fit to hold office."







Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)