Batohi denies misleading inquiry on Cato Manor, Mdluli matters
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has dismissed accusations that she lied about the role of her adviser, David Broughton, in the Cato Manor racketeering case and charges involving former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
Batohi has faced tough cross-examination at the Nkabinde inquiry into the fitness to hold office of Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority head Andrew Chauke.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said Batohi misrepresented Broughton’s input.
However, she insisted her understanding was that Broughton made no recommendation.
"Why would I lie about that? A glance at his opinion would see that there is a portion that addresses them.
"What is before this inquiry is all the reports, whether all of that evidence supports that advocate Chauke either committed misconduct or is not fit to hold office."
