Basic Education Minister calls urgent KZN funding meeting

The meeting is set to take place on Monday.





The department says it will include the KZN Premier, MECs for Education and Finance, and senior national and provincial officials.





The Minister says ensuring continuity in education services is a top priority.





READ: Funding cuts behind delayed education appointments





Basic Education spokesperson Terence Khala said they've noted the dire financial strains and constraints that have been put on the province.





"Particularly the basic education sector."





"So what's important for us is to really be in solidarity with the province."





"The meeting of the minister and the premier is really just to elevate the cause of the basic education sector and really just to see what Interventions we can jointly put together from the side of national and the side of the province as well."



