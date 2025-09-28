Basic Education Minister calls urgent KZN funding meeting
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has called an urgent meeting in KZN to address the provincial education department’s funding crisis.
Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has called an urgent meeting in KZN to address the provincial education department’s funding crisis.
The meeting is set to take place on Monday.
The department says it will include the KZN Premier, MECs for Education and Finance, and senior national and provincial officials.
The Minister says ensuring continuity in education services is a top priority.
READ: Funding cuts behind delayed education appointments
Basic Education spokesperson Terence Khala said they've noted the dire financial strains and constraints that have been put on the province.
"Particularly the basic education sector."
"So what's important for us is to really be in solidarity with the province."
"The meeting of the minister and the premier is really just to elevate the cause of the basic education sector and really just to see what Interventions we can jointly put together from the side of national and the side of the province as well."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
RAF drops R3.3 billion in three weeks, but it’s just the beginning
The Road Accident Fund is on a massive payout spree, but the road is sti...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 11 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 22 to 25 September
From Bryan Adams to a Baboon in Durban, this week has been nothing short...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 15 hours ago