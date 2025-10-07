Bank card theft charges reinstated against cop in Zarah Ramsamy case

Constable Minenhle Makhaye appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The matter against Makhaye was struck off the roll in July after a magistrate found there had been no progress in the case, despite Makhaye having indicated his intention to plead guilty.

At the time, the NPA said KZN’s prosecutions boss, Elaine Harrison, would be looking into the circumstances surrounding the matter.

The Durban Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday that charges of theft and fraud against the constable have been reinstated.

He was released on warning and told to be back in court later this month, while statements are being made available to his lawyer.

Over a year ago, Makhaye was tasked with moving the Ramsamy family’s vehicle, which was recovered after a hijacking in Malvern.

During that robbery outside a fast-food restaurant, 11-year-old Zarah, who had hidden under the car, was run over and killed by the fleeing hijackers.

It’s alleged that Makhaye later found Mrs Ramsamy’s bank card inside the vehicle and used it to buy hundreds of rands worth of alcohol.

The officer previously told the court that he mistook the card for his own.

KZN police told Newswatch last month that no arrests have been made yet.

Kevin Pillay, who's the area's Community Policing Forum chairperson, says he's not discouraged by the lack of progress.

"After the incident, there was a lot of social media posts that Marvin is a very dangerous place, and so we upped the ante here as a CPF together with our partners at SAPS and security members.

"So much so that we encourage the residents, even if they're having a birthday at home or a wedding or something at the hall, they need to let us know and we deploy our members to stand up there to ensure there's no incidents. I think our day will come. We'll get these guys."





