Ballito residents push to preserve Townsend Park amid mosque construction delays

Last week, the society blamed the municipality for the delays, calling them a violation of constitutional rights.





However, the municipality stated that the matter was formally referred to the council in April, following guidance from the National Treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.





It requested that the process restart to ensure full legal compliance.





Speaking to Newswatch, Mary Kassam from the association confirmed this as well.





She said the land was donated to the municipality by a family many decades ago for public use, and they want to ensure the remaining green areas are protected.





Kassam said that after the initial bid to purchase was made in 2018, they launched formal objections.





ALSO READ: Shakas Head shack dwellers handed eviction order





" We launched formal objections the following year in addition to taking on legal counsel to make inquiries with the municipality about this proposed sale. In 2022, we launched an official position, which has garnered over 2,500 signatures, and was handed over to KDM along with a letter.





“We also provided a template objection letter so that our residents, especially the community and the immediate area surrounding that park, can make their own representations to the municipality if they have objections."





Kassam said that it is also important to note that in May 2024, the Ballito Muslim Trust received approval from the municipality for a 300-capacity prayer hall in the Ballito Business Park, which is now nearing completion.





" But it's no secret that the amount of development that is happening on the North Coast, both from a residential and commercial perspective, is exponentially growing, has been over the past 15 to 20 years, and seems to be only accelerating further, which makes it even more important that we protect these green spaces."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)