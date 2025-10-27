Ballistics links guns in Armand Swart murder to 29 other cases
Updated | By Newswatch
The Madlanga Commission has heard that a ballistics experts will show how several guns recovered in the investigations into the murder of Vereeniging engineer, Armand Swart, are possibly linked to at least 29 other cases.
Swart was shot dead outside his workplace last year.
His murder has been linked to the flagging of a Transnet contract for corruption.
The commission previously heard that firearms used in the Swart case have been linked to several other high-profile murders, including that of Oupa Sefoka, who was popularly known as DJ Sumbody.
Ballistics expert Mishak Mkhabela testified on Monday, with Chief Evidence Leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson leading his evidence.
"What we see is more than 20 different cases. I think you even address it in your report. We see that 24 different cases were linked to the guns that were seized at Bramley at the time that this infographic was prepared. By October, it was 29 cases. What that means is that there were 24 at the time of this infographic, 29 by last week.
"Twenty-nine different investigations had been proceeding in parallel with one another, without the investigating officers in each one of the 29 knowing that the weapons used in their case were the same as the weapons used in 28 other different cases."
