Bail application of DJ Warras murder accused postponed

The case was postponed to next Tuesday to confirm his address.





Majola appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning, where the state indicated that it would oppose bail.





Stock was shot and killed outside a building in Johannesburg CBD in December 2025.





Stock's sister, Nicole Stock, spoke to the media outside the courtroom.





She said anger and revenge are not the solution, but that the process has to be trusted.





She added that it is up to the adults of South Africa to be mentors and role models to the country's children.





"I know the guns are there, but it's what's inside each of us that makes us want to act and do certain things," said Stock.





"Here you see there are three boys that have been left behind, but how many boys are without fathers? How many boys are without mothers? We need to realise that blaming and pointing fingers are not going to solve any problem."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)