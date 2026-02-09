Back-to-back electricity hikes approved by NERSA
Updated | By Bulletin
South
Africans are facing steep electricity price hikes.
Energy Regulator, NERSA, has given Eskom the green light to recover an additional R54.7 billion in allowable revenue over the next two financial years.
This is in a bid to correct a regulatory asset base error by the regulator.
The power utility claimed the calculation had led to a shortfall of R107 billion but agreed to accept Nersa’s offer of about half of that after negotiations.
Nersa’s spokesperson, Charles Hlebela, says the approval will result in an increase of 8.7% for the 2026/27 financial year and an 8.8% increase for the year after.
"This is in line with the High Court judgment of 21 December 2025, which remitted NERSA’s decision for re-determination.
The total additional revenue will be implemented in phases. R12 000 billion will be recovered in 2026/27 financial year and R23 013 billion in 2027/28 financial year.
The balance of R19 721 billion will be recovered beyond the MYPD6 period."
