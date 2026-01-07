Baby escapes deadly Ntambanana shooting unharmed





Her 21-year-old daughter was wounded in the shooting on Monday night, while her three-month-old baby was found unharmed.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says the 61-year-old's daughter was able to give police details about the assault in their home in Bhuchanana.





She says the suspect has since appeared in court.





"The 21-year-old women later identified the suspect as her 35-year-old uncle. The suspect was arrested, and his firearm was seized by police.





“The suspect made his first appearance at the Ngwelezane Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a charge of murder and attempted murder. The case was remanded pending the next court date.”







